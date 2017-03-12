DIG orders strict action against kite flying in Lahore

Lahore: DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf on Sunday said strict action had been ordered against kite flying in the provincial capital.

He said action should be taken against those found violating the ban of flying or selling kites and other material associating with the activity.

He ordered all divisional superintendents of police to ensure the ban on kite flying in the city as such a fatal activity could not be allowed.

The DIG also requested parents to stop their children from getting involved in such activities as a crackdown against kite flyers had already been started in the city.

He said police carried out the crackdown in various areas of the city, including Nawakot, Sherakot and Samanabad, besides recovering kites, rolls and strings.