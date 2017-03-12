Burhan Wani and the sons of liberty

The fight for freedom

These young boys from Hizbul Mujahedeen included Burhan Wani, Naseer Ahmed Pundit, Subzar Ahmed Bhatt, Afaq Ahmed Bhatt, and many others, are not only educated youth of Kashmir but they are now committed to get rid of the Indian clutches and achieve freedom

Liberty and freedom can be said as the two basic principles of human life. These two principles are responsible for evolution and revolution as well. Rousseau, a French philosopher, said man is born free, but everywhere he is in chains.

The foundations of the American Revolution or the War of Independence were actually laid down by some highly educated individuals who were frustrated and lost confidence in their British masters. These individuals formed an organisation known as “Sons of Liberty” which remained highly active throughout the war. George Washington, John Adams, Samuel Adams and John Hancock were among those individuals. The mere slogan of “No Taxation without Representation” became the fuel that burned down the British Empire in the thirteen American colonies. The obsession of nations to exploit the weak, poor and vulnerable has always historically backfired and resulted in revolutions.

Burhan Wani was a simple boy from a modest yet educated Kashmiri family. His elder brother Khalid Wani, who was an under-graduate student of economics, was abducted by the Indian security forces and was brutally tortured to death in April 2015. The only crime Khalid committed was that he was the elder brother of a teenage boy who wanted to achieve freedom and liberty. The frustration inflicted on the hearts and minds of Kashmiri people due to the oppressive and suppressive rule of India had to result in an outburst and Wani’s decision to leave his books and comfortable school-life was a clear indication of his motivation. Burhan embraced martyrdom while fighting with Indian forces on 8 July 2016.

India is ostensibly a pluralist-democracy and in reality an imperial power. It is the utmost desire of imperial powers to keep people in an oppressed and suppressed manner by using fear to control. India has imperialistic designs right from the beginning of its creation and intended to follow the path of great powers. The Bandung Conference of 1955 in Indonesia and the subsequent creation of Non-Aligned Movement was the clear result of Indian PM Nehru’s motivation to exhibit that India did not need any block, either communist or capitalist. He believed that India was a great power in itself due to its distinct culture, geography and history. The Indian dream of becoming a great power has greatly faded by a handful Kashmiri freedom fighters. The behaviour while dealing the minorities is beyond words and every Indian government has pursued the concept of Hindutva overtly or covertly

It is interesting that Burhan Wani was just 21-22 years old and was a symbol of fear for the entire Indian army and security forces. What if there are thousands of Burhan Wani ready to sacrifice their lives in the name of liberating Kashmir? Now the time has come that Pakistan must start to support Kashmiri people openly in the name of moralism, freedom and justice, since Kashmiri Muslims have given their verdict in Pakistan’s favour. Apart from the propaganda of Indian media, the Kashmiri Independence Movement is still alive at large and will meet its desired outcome. Like the Sons of Liberty, Kashmiri educated youth is pretty determined and adamant to liberate their land from Hindu India. The destiny of Kashmir and Pakistan is inseparable and utterly intertwined.

One has reflected some thoughts about the relationship between Burhan Wani and the Sons of Liberty in the form of a poem.

Jinnah and Washington are happy to see you

Sons of Liberty and Khalid will receive you

Death will not deceive you

They defeated an imperial kingdom

You fought a wicked empire

They had French on their side

You relied on yourself and honourably sacrificed

The movement has just started, not died

Annihilation and obliteration is their motto

Freedom and justice is your slogan

You kept the lamp of independence burning

And it will keep the pursuit yearning

It is not the end, just the beginning

Your blood will flood India

It will make red India

It will dread India

It will shred India

Wani was not Robin Hood or a lover

He fought with courage for his brother

India wanted to take you out

Instead you entirely psyched it out

India gave you death and it was your freedom

For India, Burhan Wani was just a shoe

But it will let Kashmiri Muslims to realise breakthrough

India did only abuse and misuse

Kashmir and Pakistan will achieve Anschluss