BSE to conduct exams from March 2

KARACHI: In compliance with the Sindh Education Department’s Steering Committee, the Karachi Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Sunday announced that it had finalised arrangements to conduct its annual Matriculation examinations from 28 March, 2017.

For the first time in the Board’s history, five Hub Centres have been set up to ensure timely provision of admit cards and date-sheets.

Addressing a press conference at Board’s office, BSE Chairman Professor Dr Saeed-ud-din informed that in the first phase, general group regular and private examinations would begin from March 28 to April 14; while in the second phase, science group regular and private examinations would be taken from April 15 to May 3.

The decision was taken in view of teachers duties for population census in Sindh, he added.

The BSE chairman further informed that 353,466 male and female students of ninth and tenth classes would take examinations of general and science groups, 5% up as compared to last year. 45,186 candidates of ninth and 10th classes would appear in general group examination. For them, 82 examination centres have been set up out of which 49 were for girls, he added.

He further said that 308,280 candidates would appear in science group examinations, in which the number of ninth class students is 150,801, while 157,479 would be 10 class candidates.

For science group, 318 examination centres have been established – 173 for boys and 145 for girls, he concluded.