Bride held after firing on groom released from police custody

LAHORE: A newly-wed bride, who had been arrested for allegedly orchestrating an assassination attempt on her husband on their wedding day last month, was released by police on Sunday.

The bride, named Zara, was let go after no apparent progress was made in the case.

According to police, the bride was released on request of the groom’s father.

Earlier in February this year, the groom, 25-year-old Imran, was critically injured after he was fired at by two unidentified gunmen in Shafiqabad area, just as he was returning from his wedding.

The groom’s father had filed an FIR, following which police had detained the bride and her two others.

The incident left Imran critically injured. He was later admitted to the Mayo Hospital for medical aid.

The gunmen had fled the scene, police said.