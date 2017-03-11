Veena Malik obtains khula from Asad Khattak through court?

KARACHI: Reports surfaced the media on Saturday that renowned television actress Veena Malik has filed for divorce with Asad Bashir Khattak; however, the two of them have not yet confirmed the report.

Asad Khattak’s brother, Arshad Khattak was contacted by the local media, who without confirming the divorce reports said, “His family is not in contact with Asad ever since 2015.”

Arshad furthermore said, “Asad is responsible if any such thing has ever happened. We got the report of Asad and Veena marriage from media. Today, again we are getting the report via media.”

Media has received a divorce document that mentioned Veena Malik with her original name Zahida Malik and her husband as Asad Bashir.



The report said the actress ended her three-year-old marriage with Asad Khattak after a family court in Lahore granted them divorce on her khula request.

According to the document, the local court in Lahore granted Veena’s ‘khula’ (divorce) application and ruled in her favour after non-pursuance of the case by Khattak. As she had filed for divorce, she will have to return 25 per cent of the ‘haq mehr’ (dower-money) to Khatak, the Khula document said.

The reported quoted a court official as saying that the 33-year-old actress had filed a plea seeking divorce in the Lahore family court in the first week of this January as the couple had developed differences and could not live together.

The official was cited as saying the court had summoned Khattak but he neither appeared nor filed a reply.

On this, the court granted the appeal of the actress and issued a decree last month validating the divorce between the couple, the report said. The document said the khula decree was given by the family court judge, Muhammad Qaiser Jamil Gujjar on January 31, 2017.

However, the couple kept the development under wraps until the Khula document came to the fore.

They had got married in December 2013 in a court in Dubai and have two children.

According to some reports, the actress and her husband had been living separately for the last three months. Veena reportedly wanted to join showbiz but he had been insisting she looks after their two children, Abram, 2 and Amal 1.

It should be mentioned here that Veena Malik got international fame after her appearance on the Indian TV reality show Bigg Boss.