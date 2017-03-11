Trump may face 25th amendment of American Constitution



Since winning the election, Trump has not moderated his behaviour. He still behaves like a brat; his childish tweet zinging Arnold Schwarzenegger for failing to get Trumpian ratings on “The New Celebrity Apprentice” is the most amusing example.

Trump turns things on others heads. To him, the hacking story was an example of fake news, contestably false news were reported that the Russians were spreading, but the news were coming from America’s own intelligence agencies. His team members also behave the same.

Trump’s search for Cabinet nominees has played out like a reality TV show, with a number of candidates engaged in unabashed self-promotion while their assets and liabilities are publicly debated by members of the president-elect’s own transition team.

In appointing David Friedman as the next ambassador to Israel, Donald Trump voiced a desire to “strive for peace in the Middle East.” Unfortunately, his chosen representative would be far more likely to provoke conflict in Israel and the occupied territories, heighten regional tensions and undermine American leadership.

Mr. Friedman, a bankruptcy lawyer who has represented Donald Trump in matters involving Atlantic City casinos, has no diplomatic experience, unlike nearly every American ambassador who has served in this most sensitive of posts. That might not be quite so alarming if he didn’t also hold extremist views that are radically at odds with American policy and with the views of most Americans.

Trump was often dismissive of military leaders during his campaign. He boasted that he knew more than the generals did about fighting the Islamic State. He repeatedly criticised them for broadcasting their attack strategies before the fact. He said they had been “reduced to rubble” under President Obama and even threatened to remove some of them once he took office.

At the same time, more than any other president in recent memory, Donald Trump has sought out military brass to populate his inner circle. The greatest risk posed by Trump’s rush to court the brass is the extent to which military leadership may become, in reality or perception, a politicised institution.

On the other side, even at the most sensitive position, Trump has kept up his habit of sending unfiltered tweets, directly challenged the First Amendment right to burn the flag and selected a flame-throwing outsider for a top adviser. Trump’s out-of-the-blue tweet that people who burn the flag should face jail time or a loss of citizenship, had Republicans stepping forward to defend First Amendment rights. His unfounded charges that millions of Americans voted illegally sow distrust in the integrity of the U.S. electoral system. On matters of press access, his idea that the whereabouts of the president or president-elect might be unknown in a time of national emergency has troubling implications beyond mere inconvenience for reporters.

And experts on government ethics say that if the president doesn’t sell off his vast business buildings, he’ll be subject to a never-ending string of conflict-of-interest questions that will cast a cloud over his policy actions.

Doesn’t the situation in United States give a look of Pakistan’s higher hierarchy? Behaviour of Trump’s aides like Priebus is similar that of Nawaz Sharif’s aides like Khwaja Asif, Saad Rafiq, Talal Chaudry, Danial Aziz and almost all others.

The American public knows its rights and the way to claim it. So, they will definitely get rid of this man if he is unable to hold the office with the Presidential dignity. One remote remedy is impeachment by the House and conviction by the Senate. There is, however, another way. Under the 25th Amendment of American Constitution, the vice president, together with a “majority of either, the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide” can remove the president for being “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” No doubt simple mention of incapacitation would summon a horde of lawyers to Washington to contest it or the meaning of every term.

But it is plain that the 25th Amendment does give a role to Cabinet members that are not generally considered when they are up for confirmation. This time, however, they should all be asked whether they are aware of the 25th Amendment and, if need be, whether they would be willing to implement it. Some would say that they do not respond to hypotheticals, but a willingness to abide by the Constitution is not a hypothetical. It is, instead, a grave duty.

If, this happens, United States will just muddle through a Trump presidency, but the nature and malevolence of Donald Trump have to be borne in mind. He has shown little regard for the Constitution, as exemplified by statements saying that by definition anything a president does is legal, and he is prone to vulgar statements and tactics. Recall, a physically disabled New York Times reporter had to face the Trump’s mockery, and then he denied that he had done anything of the sort. Here was the bully in full repugnance. Here was the liar in full contempt for the truth.

Most of the people think that this time American Legislature will be a mirror of Pakistan’s parliament. Donald Trump seems impressed by our politicians and the higher hierarchy, but in American system, it will be very difficult for him as well as the agencies, which usually control the fate of the world. This time they need to control their own system, if they are able to. Do remember, Law of Average is always there.