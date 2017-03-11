Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja to tie the knot soon?

It seems like our expectations from Sonam Kapoor have increased, ever since she proved her acting prowess in last year’s Neerja. In fact, we’re not the only ones. As it turns out, the Bollywood diva’s mother Sunita Kapoor is in the same boat as us. Well at least, sort of.

As Sonam’s mother, Sunita – wife of superstar Anil Kapoor – is eager to see her celebrity daughter settle down. According to IBTimes, she is quite fond of the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star’s rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja and wants him to put a ring on her daughter and take the relationship to the next level by the end of this year.

Although Sonam has not admitted to her relationship in public yet, it looks like her family really likes her choice. Not to mention, she is often seen posing in photos and videos with Anand these days. The actor last posted a picture of them on Instagram and before that, there was even a video that also went viral.

The rumoured lovebirds first grabbed attention when they arrived together at the success party of Akshay Kumar’s Rustom last year. In fact, Sonam also didn’t deny being in a relationship when Karan Johar asked about it on Koffee with Karan, season five.

Whether Anand fulfils Sunita’s wish remains yet to be seen.