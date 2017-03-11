Rs36, 804mn tax collected in 8 months

KARACHI: Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that during the past eight months Rs36,804 million tax have been collected in various heads, while in the same period during last fiscal year, Rs 31,387 million were collected.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on Saturday in his office.

Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Secretary Abdul Haleem Shaikh and Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui also attended the meeting.

While briefing the meeting on tax collections, DG Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui told that Rs 561 million were recovered under motor vehicle tax in February while total collection in this head was Rs 3,866 million and in the head of infrastructure the tax collection in February was Rs3, 000 m while so far total collection in this head have been Rs 26,012.

He added, Rs 265 million have been collected under the professional tax, Rs 2,000m in property tax and Rs 144 million in term of the cotton fee up till now while the remaining amount was collected in other heads.

Chawla directed the officers to speed up tax collections and complete the targets at earliest.

The development of the province depended on the timely and full recovery of the taxes, he concluded.