PPP demands PSL-level security from Punjab govt

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has demanded PSL-level security for its public meeting in Multan.

PPP Central Information Secretary Chaudhry Manzoor while speaking to media said that if security was given to Pakistan Super League’s final match then why could it not be given to the PPP’s meeting in Multan.

He said that the Sindh government had provided security to Prime Minister Nawaz during his visit to Thatta. In reply to a question, he said that the duration of military courts was set for two years so that their term could be extended after reviewing their performance.