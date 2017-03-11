Pakistan likely to qualify for 2019 WC

Chances of Pakistan to qualify directly for 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup (WC) have gone higher on Saturday after England whitewashed West Indies by 3-0 in their recent series.

After this defeat, West Indies have lost two valuable points and the gap between eighth ranked Pakistan and ninth-ranked West Indies have gone for five points.

On the other hand, the position of Pakistan for qualifying directly for 2019 WC will get even better if Pakistan beat West Indies and Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in the upcoming series. Bangladesh can even slip to the eighth spot if they suffer defeat against Sri Lanka, which will lift Pakistan to seventh place.

It is worth mentioning here that only top eight teams by September 30 will qualify directly for the mega event of cricket that will be played in England and Wales in 2019. Two teams will be selected after playing qualifying round for the WC.