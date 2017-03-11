Oppression still prevails on the transgender community

LIFE of a transgender in Pakistan is horrible but the concerned government authorities have chosen to remain oblivious to their conditions. Transgenders are not respected by the society which is why they are often abandoned by their families. Although, the national database registration authority (NADRA) issues national identity cards to the transgenders yet there are certain reservation which must be addressed as soon as possible For instance, NADRA requires details of parents in order to issue a national identity card but transgenders prefer their Guru name rather than their parents.. Also, they are sexually abused, molested and beaten by all groups of society. Moreover, transgenders are deprived of all social, political and economic rights. Aforesaid in view, government must take the matter into serious consideration and should come up with immediate measures ensuring protection of their rights.

Adnan

Kech