Nisar directs CDA to develop settlement mechanism

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar has directed the Capital Development Authority to develop a settlement mechanism with the apartment buyers and investors.

He also directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the office of the Advocate General to adopt a zero tolerance approach against all those officials who had willfully infringed their official duty.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad the other day, Nisar reviewed issues relating to the under-construction hotel following the March 3 verdict from the Islamabad High Court.

The minister also directed Additional Secretary of the Interior Ministry to present proposals for different options for some other use of the building.