National population census to begin with house-listing operation

All arrangements have been completed for the month-long census drive across the country, beginning on Wednesday.

State radio quoting official sources said the national population census will commence with the house-listing operation.

About 200,000 personnel of Pakistan Army and 91,000 civilian enumerators will participate in the drive.

During the census drive, special attention will be given to internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has made arrangements to obtain the required data relating to IDPs from NADRA and FATA Secretariat.