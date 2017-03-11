Nafees Zakaryia urges international community to get Kashmir issue resolved

Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaryia has said that that the international community should intervene and try to get the Occupied Kashmir issue resolved according to the United Nations resolutions.

He also said that India is reportedly involved in terror financing and supporting the elements holding hideouts in Afghanistan to sabotage peace in Pakistan and that Pakistan had repeatedly told the world about the Indian terrorist activities in this country.

He said that border fencing from the Afghan side would help stop terrorist elements from entering the country.

The spokesperson urged the Afghan Government to take action against the elements who want to destabilize Pakistan.