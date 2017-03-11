Kit Harington gets fans excited for GOT season 7

With the premiere date for the next season of Game of Thrones announced, Kit Harington has teased what to expect from the new episodes, reported NME.

Game of Thrones season 7 finally has an official release date of July 16 in the US and July 17 in the UK. This announcement came after HBO released a Facebook live stream last week that featured a block of melting ice with an object inside it. Fans were asked to comment “Fire” or “Dracarys” to reveal the season seven premiere date only for the live-stream to unexpectedly end without releasing the air date. Eventually, the live-stream kicked back into action along with a minute and a half teaser trailer featuring dialogue from a variety of characters both living and dead.

Now, Harington – who plays Jon Snow on the show – has spoken about whether the upcoming season would be worth the wait. “Yes, I’m gonna say, ‘Yes.’ I mean I hope it is,” he replied. “I certainly did more this season than I’ve ever done. I think every actor on it did more action, had more action, had more scenes.”

Harington continued, “They really focused it because fewer characters are coming in, and they’re focusing in on the existing ones, and there are lots of people who cross paths, and that’s something that I think the audience has been waiting for for a long time.”

He revealed the producers have spent an increasing amount of money on fewer episodes, so it’s gonna be much bigger in scale. “I think we’re trying to break boundaries and push past boundaries in these final two seasons.”

The actor added, “You have to live up to the hype that’s surrounded the show and the worst thing would be to end without really pushing and trying new things. Even if it’s a failure, at least [we’re] trying to go out with a bang.”

Although little is known about the specifics of the story, Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark in the series, shared, “We’ve come to the climax and it’s rolling down to the end. It’s exciting. I really felt like at the end of last season everything was set up for how it was going to end.”