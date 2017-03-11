Islamabad tops in quality education in public schools

A report on education quality in Pakistan hints improvement in the public sector.

A survey was conducted throughout the country in which numerous categories were included to study the quality of education in public schools, a private news channel reported.

The report studied the situation of education in government schools during 2012-13 and 2014-15. It suggests that the highest rate of children going to primary schools were in Islamabad whereas the rate of children not going to schools decreased by 86pc in the capital. The latter stats were 50pc in Punjab, 8pc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6pc in Sindh and 5pc in Balochistan.

The federal capital left all other regions behind in the new admissions in public schools with 34pc increase while these figures for all provinces were 25pc in Punjab, 9pc in KP, 7pc in Sindh and 1pc in Balochistan. A remarkable 55pc decrease was experienced by Islamabad in the rate of high school dropouts during the last three years. The capital also topped in increasing the number of teachers with a 53pc mark while that of Punjab was 7pc. Sindh, KP and Balochistan remained low in increasing the teachers with a mere 8pc, 4pc and 10pc, respectively.

An overall 7 per cent increase in teachers was experienced during the last 3 years in Pakistan. 100 per cent of schools in Islamabad had availability of electricity. The availability of electricity in schools had increased by 5.9pc. Electricity availability in schools of Punjab remained 93pc with an increase of 20pc whereas the stats were 62pc in KP, 37pc in Sindh and 27pc in Balochistan.

Earlier, PM Nawaz Sharif had given the responsibility of education to his daughter Maryam Nawaz. It looks as if her initiatives have resulted in some improvement in the education sector. Punjab, however, topped in availability of toilets in schools. The same parameter for Islamabad, Sindh, KP and Balochistan was 97pc, 54pc, 88pc and 22pc, respectively.