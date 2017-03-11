Imran Khan meets journalist who made ‘phateechar’ video

ISLAMABAD: Iffat Hassan Rizvi, the journalist who initially posted the video of Imran Khan passing insulting remarks about foreign players, met the PTI chairman at Bani Gala on Friday.

Iffat’s husband Muntazir Naqvi, President of Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalist Afzal Butt, Secretary Ali Raza Alvi and President of National Press Club Shakeel Anjum was also present in the meeting.

In a statement issued by PTI’s official account, Imran Khan said that PTI firmly believes in freedom of expression and no journalist should be harassed or threatened by anyone.He said PTI is ready to offer all possible cooperation for improvement and freedom of media.

Yesterday, the journalist wrote a blog on a news website, claiming that she had been threatened after she recorded the Imran Khan’s controversial comment. She also said that Imran’s media talk was held at the PTI Chairman secretariat and was noted, recorded and reported by representatives of all major media outlets and that she was not the only one.

On Wednesday, the journalist had posted a video of Imran Khan in which he called the foreign players, who toured Pakistan to play PSL final, “Phateechar”. The remarks received Imran Khan a lot of criticism across the social media due to these remarks.