IMCG G-11/1 wins PCB-AHC Girls’ Cup 2017

A tape ball cricket match was played between Islamabad Model College for Girls G-11/1 and Islamabad Model College for Girls I-9/1 at Marghzar Ground, Islamabad. Islamabad Model College for Girls G-11/1 won Pakistan Cricket Board-Australian High Commission Girls’ Cup 2017 by 41 runs. IMCG G-11/1 made 175 runs. Batting first, the captain of IMCG G-11/1 Umm-e-Habiba scored 127 runs and remained the top scorer. Amber, another batswoman scored 30 in the final match. IMCG I-9/1 chased the score aggressively: the team captain Farzana scored 64 runs with seven sixes and six fours, however, the team could not chase the target. Umm-e-Habiba was declared player of the match for making 127 runs and taking three wickets.

While talking to Pakistan Today, Umm-e-Habiba said that the atmosphere provided by the organisers was appreciable and was hopeful for good things in future. “I feel proud and got a lot of encouragement through this event. This event lead us to domestic and international level and we are struggling hard to be a part of Pakistan women cricket team,” she vowed.

After the match, Acting Australian High Commissioner Jurek Juszezyk, while addressing the audience, said that Australia and Pakistan have a common passion for cricket and “we are happy to arrange this event.” The second PCB-AHC girls’ cup was primarily designed for the participation of underprivileged schools in the Islamabad region.

“This noble initiative was first undertaken in 2016, and it is heartening to see that within two years, eight schools have benefited from this programme and maintained a school cricket team,” the High Commissioner added.

Like all sports, it is a wonderful medium for promoting and highlighting gender equality, he said, adding, “We are delighted to help marginalised schools, celebrate organised support in collaboration with PCB and AHC.”

The Serena Hotel CEO Aziz Boolani said his company’s commitment is to support diplomacy and women empowerment. “We believe that young girls will find a perfect expression in this annual event for schools. We truly believe sports encourage a healthy lifestyle and the values of peace, tolerance and teamwork,” he said.