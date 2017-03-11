‘Gateway to Karachi’ offers negative image of city

KARACHI: Sohrab Goth—which is considered as the entrance or gateway to Karachi­— depicts a sorry picture of neglect of civic agencies and government presenting a very negative image of the mega city to visitors.

The area of the city from the toll plaza to Suhrab Goth is badly neglected, with heaps of garbage strewn here and there, non-trimmed wild bushes along even the main Superhighway and clouds of dust hovering in the air as this important highway is not cleaned or swept by any authority or civic agency.

This area instead of being a model road of the city to present a soft and positive image of the city to the first time visitors offers a picture of sheer negligence and neglect of the civic agencies.

The public is of the view that these areas are intentionally neglected as area people are not the voters of traditional political parties of Karachi; hence, both the city government and provincial government are not concerned about their basic issues.

Though the Superhighway is under the domain of the National Highway Authority (NHA) but it is equally aloof from the cleanliness and civic facilities along this highway as well as concerns and interests of commuters and residents.

The section of the Superhighway stretching from Sohrab Goth to the toll plaza needs at least one dozen properly made u-turns and traffic lights on its all intersections to regulate local traffic and check growing ratio of road accidents in the vicinity.

It is also necessary that a freestanding emergency treatment facility is established in the area to provide emergency care to the injured of road mishaps.