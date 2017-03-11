Fight against Hepatitis C

Fight against Hepatitis



Recently, a health survey report revealed the rising trend of HCV and Pakistan has the second highest prevalence rate of Hepatitis C. According to the report, approximately 20 million people are affected by Hepatitis B & C. Moreover, in regard to HCV, annually 250,000 infections are added due to which the treatment becomes difficult and time consuming. Therefore, there is a need for adequate measures for a timely detection to prevent further complications. Cooperates sectors like PepsiCo have facilitated their employees by introducing a campaign against hepatitis C. Similarly, the present government should focus on the health sector and should take effective measures to lower the rising risk of Hepatitis. Public awareness campaigns, recruitment of proficient doctors and advancement of research and technology must be taken in notice to combat the HCV infection as soon as possible.

Zohaib Ali

Karachi