FIA takes notice of Pakistanis abducted in Turkey

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has taken notice of abduction of three more Pakistanis for ransom in Turkey, according to reports.

The kidnappers have demanded $60,000 from the families of abducted persons and also threatened to kill the abductees if ransom is not paid.

The families of kidnapped persons have been directed to report in FIA’s Iqbal Town office with all the record.

Zeeshan’s cousin also told that the deadline given by kidnappers will end on Sunday, and said that government should take action immediately to recover all the abductees.

It is not the first time that Pakistanis have been kidnapped for ransom in Turkey. More than ten Pakistanis have been recovered so far this year from Turkey with the help of Turkish police who were sent back to Pakistan in different steps.