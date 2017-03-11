Erdogan calls Netherlands ‘Nazi remnants, fascists’

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan branded the Netherlands “Nazi remnants, fascists” on Saturday after the Dutch government withdrew permission for his Foreign Minister to land there.

The Rotterdam city authorities had on Friday withdrawn permission for him to attend a meeting to rally support for President Tayyip Erdogan’s plans for extended powers, to be put to a referendum next month. Several other European cities have banned such meetings to be attended by Turkish officials.

