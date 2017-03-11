Ciara involved in car accident in Los Angeles

Singer Ciara, who is expecting her first child with husband Russell Wilson, was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles on Friday night, reported E! News!

The I Bet singer was driving a white Mercedes SUV when she tried to make a left turn and a grey Volvo hit her vehicle on the passenger side. Photographs at the scene show Ciara talking on the phone immediately following the accident.

Thankfully, neither Ciara nor the other driver sustained any injuries. A traffic unit arrived on the scene to assist both parties in the exchanging of contact information. There will be no further investigation.

“Ciara and the baby are doing well,” her representative told the publication. “The driver was illegally in the bus lane and hit the right side of her car.”

According to an eyewitness, Ciara appeared “calm” while the other driver seemed way more stunned. “They shook hands and were nice to each other it looked like, no drama,” said a source. “Ciara wasn’t crying or panicked or anything.”