Caixinha appointed Rangers boss on three-year deal

Pedro Caixinha has been confirmed as the new manager of Rangers after signing a three-year contract.

The 46-year-old Portuguese will attend Sunday’s Old Firm match against Celtic before starting work on Monday.

Under-20s coach Graeme Murty will remain in interim charge for a sixth game since Mark Warburton’s departure.

“It is a great honour to join Rangers Football Club,” said Caixinha after being released by his Qatari club Al-Gharafa on Friday.

“This club has a great history and tradition and I am proud to follow in the footsteps of legendary Rangers managers like Walter Smith, Graeme Souness and Jock Wallace.

“Rangers is a name that is known worldwide and I am looking forward to forging a positive relationship with supporters and meeting the playing squad and staff at the club.

“I know there is a lot of hard work ahead and I assure all our fans that I will do all I can to provide a winning and entertaining Rangers team.”

Caixinha previously managed Uniao Leiria and Nacional in Portugal, and led Mexican side Santos Laguna to the 2014 Copa MX Apertura trophy, the 2015 Liga MX Clausura title and the 2015 Campeon de Campeones trophy, as well as the 2013 Concacaf Champions League final.

Before moving into management, he spent six years as assistant to Jose Peseiro at Sporting Lisbon, Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, Greek outfit Panathinaikos, Rapid Bucharest in Romania and the Saudi Arabia national team.