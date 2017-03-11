Amir Liaquat appears before joint meeting of PEMRA complaint councils

A joint meeting of the Councils of Complaints (CoC) of Sindh and Lahore was held at the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) headquarters on Friday to hear the case of Aamir Liaquat following an order of the Supreme Court.

The SC had directed PEMRA to decide on all the complaints lodged against Aamir Liaquat and his programme ‘Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga’ on BOL TV within two weeks. The CoC meeting was jointly presided over by the chairpersons of the CoC Sindh Prof Inam Bari and CoC Lahore Dr Mehdi Hassan.

The hearing continued for almost nine hours at the PEMRA headquarters.

A number of complainants were present at the joint session to plead their cases including Najam Sethi, Talat Husain, Imtiaz Alam, Imran Aslam, Shahzeb Khanzada, Murtaza Solangi, Shahrukh Hassan, Beena Sarwar (via Skype), Jibran Nasir, and others.

Amna Usman represented 8 complainants namely, the Sindh Human Rights Commission, Omar Irfan Malik, Afia Salam, Farieha Aziz, Shujauddin Qureshi, Nazim Haji, and Namra Gilani.

Muhammad Haider Imtiaz represented 8 complainants namely, Nida Jawer, Tahira Babur, Zahra Aamer, Shahana Rajani, Syed Haider Ali Zafar, Moneeza Ahmed, Natasha Ansar, and Shayan Rajani.

Other complainants were present at the session were Asad Baig, Jam Asif, Hasan Mustafa, Rabi Bin Tariq, Rafae Chaudhry, Meraj Uddin, Ahmed Raza Shah, Abdullah Malik, Faisal Iqbal Khan, Raja M.Zubair, Jahanzeb Khan, Mohsin Saleem, Mohammad Salman, and Khiam Qadir.

Aamir Liaquat was also present in person along with his chief counsel Raja Rizwan Abbasi and his legal team. Amir and his lawyers presented their point of view in detail, separately, to the CoC.

The CoC reserved its recommendations after listening to the arguments of both the sides.