Adorable: Bilawal embarrasses Zardari by interrupting his live TV interview

It was an adorable moment when the live interview of former President Asif Ali Zardari was interrupted by his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is also the co-chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

“It was so cute when the former president apologised to the interviewer many times while trying to physically keep his son out of the frame,” said Tim Matthews of the BBC, who was questioning him.

The video immediately became viral as it was very relatable to working parents.

“I totally understand his situation,” said Saleem Bhatti, a work-from-home father of three. “But he could at least have locked the door so that the party chairman doesn’t barge into the room when an interview is taking place.”

There was a lot of speculation online about the identity of the woman who immediately came in on escorted the co-chairman and his sister Bakhtawar, who had followed him, out of the room.

“Who is she? Is she the nanny? I don’t think so. I think she’s Zardari’s wife,” said Saima Kanwal, a resident of Lahore, who is also a work-from-home IT professional.

“I also think she is his wife,” said Dr Shahid Masood, a noted Pakistani expert on body language.

Meanwhile, chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Imran Khan has termed the incident an embarrassment for the country in the international community.