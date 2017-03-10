WPC condemns brawl in parliament

ISLAMABAD: Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) condemns the unpleasant incident that occurred at the National Assembly premises on 9 March 2017.

This shameful incident reflects the mindset, which readily implicates women in men’s feuds.

“I strongly condemn this mindset, this trend and this practice of dragging women’s names to settle personal scores. This attitude is indicative of a mentality that lacks respect for women at all levels”, MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik, the secretary of Women Parliamentary Caucus said

Shaista said this approach towards women needs to be curbed. The WPC calls for a thorough investigation into the matter.