Trevor Hohns appointed Aussie chief selector

SYDNEY: Trevor Hohns has been named as the chairman of Australia‘s cricket selectors after serving as a caretaker for the last few months.

Hohns, who took over as caretaker chairman when Rod Marsh quit following an embarrassing home series defeat to South Africa, joins Greg Chappell, Mark Waugh and coach Darren Lehmann on the four-man panel.

According to reports, the panel has also been restructured with Hohns, Chappell and Lehmann focusing on Test and one-day selection, with Waugh and Lehmann picking the Twenty20 squads.

This decision follows a slump last year when Australia lost all three Tests in Sri Lanka and were thrashed twice at home by South Africa.