Science enclave to be built at Thokar Niaz Baig

A meeting to review the master plan of the science enclave to be constructed at Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore, was held at the Civil Secretariat here on Friday under the chairmanship of Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Shamail Ahmad Khawaja.

Punjab Agriculture, Food, and Drug Authority (PAFDA) Director General Dr Muhammad Ashraf Tahir briefed the meeting regarding the structural design of the project.

The science enclave will comprise of a spacious auditorium, an admin block for the PAFDA and modern laboratories spreading over an area of 64 kanals adjacent to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency. Three separate laboratories to test chemical fertilizers/pesticides, edible-items, and drugs for human consumption will be accommodated in the seven floor high-rise recta-linear building of the science enclave.

An initial cost of Rs 1.5 billion has been estimated for the construction of the seven storey building, and more than Rs 4 billion will be spent on the procurement of state-of-the-art equipment. The building will house top quality labs and testing facilities. The meeting was further informed that the project will be completed at a total cost of Rs 6 billion. The iconic building of the science enclave will further beautify the skyline of the provincial capital.

Project Director Sohail Ashraf, Punjab Infrastructure Development Authority CEO Mujahid Sherdil, Service and General Administration Department (S&GAD) Additional Secretary Mudassar Riaz Malik, and other relevant officers were also present.