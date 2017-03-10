Punjab govt promotes inclusive education

about 1 hour ago BY Staff Report
Punjab Inclusive Education, a project of the special education department, is organising a seminar in collaboration with the Rising Sun Education Society to promote the education of disabled children in all governmental and non-governmental organisations.

Representatives of the education department, special education, directorate of staff development, Punjab social protection authority, TEVTA, Punjab education foundation, Punjab skill development fund and various NGOs will participate in the seminar.



