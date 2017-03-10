Punjab govt approves setting up Sargodha Development Authority

SARGODHA: The chief minister has approved the summary for establishing Sargodha Development Authority (SDA) which would address the problems of the city.

This was said by Sargodha Commissioner Nadeem Mehboob on Thursday. He was addressing the participants of Editor’s Council Forum. The ceremony was attended by Editor’s Council president Altaf Malik, general secretary Arshad Mehmood, Malik Asghar, Afaaq Gondal, Samad Shaheen and others.

The Commissioner said various mega project proposals had been approved by the provincial government, including SDA, Sargodha Waste Management Company and Sargodha Water and Sewerage Company.

He added the administration adopted solid measures to improve the condition of the city infrastructure and unavailability of clean drinking water, He maintained such new projects will resolve the problems being faced by the people of Sargodha for a long time.