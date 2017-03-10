PSL3 final to be held in Kurram Agency: Shahryar Khan

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shaharyar Khan on Saturday said that the final of the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held in Kurram Agency.

The 82-year-old was speaking at the inauguration of the VIP enclosure in Kurram, which would later be a part of the cricket stadium that would eventually host the PSL final.

“After Lahore, PSL3 final will be held in Kurram District,” said Shaharyar. “I believe the experience in Lahore has whetted the appetite of the local and especially the overseas players, who want to take the whole war zone experience up a few notches.”

The PCB chairman added that this posed a challenge, which the Federal government, Armed Forces and the cricket board have taken up.

“We will have cricket stadiums in all seven FATA agencies before the start of next season. This would mean that we would be able to host the entire tournament in the tribal areas, depending on the security situation in the rest of the country,” Khan confirmed.

He further added that hosting next PSL in FATA will further boost the federal government’s decision to merge the tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“We need to do everything possible to streamline the FATA-KP merger,” the PCB chairman said. “And what better way of doing that than hosting franchise T20 cricket that helps us fight everything that’s wrong in the country?”