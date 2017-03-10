Protruly announces world’s first 360-degree camera smartphone

(Web Desk): A Shenzhen-based technology company, Protruly has come up with a 360-degree camera smartphone called ‘Darling’.

With this 360-degree camera, users can now take images in all directions with a single click. These pictures can also be uploaded on social media platforms that support 360-degree images.

However, the fact that this camera protrudes on both the sides can make it very uncomfortable for users to fit it in their pockets.

The device run on Android Marshmallow 6.0 and features a 2.5GHz deca-core Helio X20 MT6797 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The standard version and the diamond-embedded high-end version are being sold for around to $600 and $1,300 respectively.