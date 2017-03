Sindh Wine Seller Association has filed the petition in Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) against the interim ban on the sale of wine.

The petition moved by Asma Jahangir on Friday stating that the order regarding interim ban on the sale of wine for thirty days by the Sindh High Court (SHC) is unlawful as the wine is sold only to foreigners and non-Muslims under the license.

Petitioner requested to nullify the verdict of Sindh High Court (SHC).