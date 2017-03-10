Pakistani athletes headed for Special Olympics World Winter Games ’17

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday met with special athletes Abdullah Tahir, Farrukh Ihsan, and Mehwish Tufial who will depart soon for Austria to participate in the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2017.

The chief minister distributed cheques worth Rs 300,000 to each athlete.

Talking to the special athletes, the CM encouraged them and said that the country was proud to have them represent Pakistan and wished for their success at the winter games.

Provincial Minister Ch Muhammad Shafique, the sports secretary and other relevant officials also attended the meeting.