Pak Navy hands command of 151-Multinational Task Force over to Japan Navy

BAHRAIN: Pakistan Navy, after completing its term for the eighth time, has handed over the command of the 151-Multinational Task Force to Japan Navy, in the change of command ceremony that was held at Combined Maritime Forces Headquarters Bahrain.

Commodore Muhammad Shoaib handed over the command to Japan Navy Rear Admiral Chang Cook Chin.

Speaking on the occasion, Commodore Muhammad Shoaib said Pakistan Navy will work together with other countries’ navies for peace and sustainability.

He said the importance of maritime security system will not be neglected in regional and international challenges.