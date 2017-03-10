PA Rangers-Indian BSF agree to maintain peace on border

HELD SRINAGAR: Sector commander level flag meetings between Pakistani and Indian border guard forces came to fruition after the two sides agreed to maintain peace along the border in the Valley.

The agreement came from the international border in Suchetgarh Sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

A BSF official claimed the meeting was held at IB in Suchetgarh area on the request of the Pakistan rangers.

The 18-member BSF delegation was led by DIG BSF Jammu Sector PS Dhiman while Brig Amjad Hussain, Sector Commander Chenab Rangers led the Pakistani delegation comprising 18 officers including 3 wing commanders.

The meeting lasted for about two hours, and officials from both sides raised issues including cross-border firing, facilitation of infiltration attempts and detection of tunnels along the border, according to the BSF official said.

He further said that the infiltration attempt on October 18/19 in Bobiya Sector in Hira Nagar Sector, snipping of constable Gurnam Singh, detection of tunnel along international border in Ramgarh sector, infiltration attempts by militants from across IB and firing in Ramgarh sector and other sectors figured prominently during the meeting.

The official said there have been increased attempts from across the border to get into Held Kashmir from international border in Jammu region. “The BSF officials also raised with Pakistan Rangers the issue of J&K police constable Sohan Lal, who had crossed to Pakistan inadvertently in 2014, and asked that he be sent back.” He said other issues related to border management and cross-border smuggling were also discussed.

According to the official, the BSF officers told the Pakistani Rangers to respect the November 2002 border ceasefire agreement. “The two sides decided to re-energize instant communication between field commanders, whenever required, to resolve petty matters,” BSF official added.