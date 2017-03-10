OPC vigorously pursuing resolution of complaints

The Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) is vigorously pursuing the resolution of issues faced by expatriate Pakistanis and as many as six senior officers have been nominated to follow up complaints forwarded to administrative departments, divisions, district overseas committees and federal departments/agencies.

OPC Director General Syed Javed Iqbal Bukhari while presiding over the weekly departmental meeting said that issues of overseas Pakistanis pertaining to court, the anti-corruption establishment, private housing schemes and the LDA are being pursued properly, adding that complaints regarding the federal ombudsman, NAB, FIA, NADRA, and other Federal Departments are also being processed on a priority basis.

The DG said that all nominated officers of the OPC were in close liaison with administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners, and deputy commissioners to ensure the timely resolution of the complaints of overseas Pakistanis.