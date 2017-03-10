Old Ravians Union organises literary festival

The Old Ravians Union (ORU) organized a literary festival at the Government College University, Lahore.

Actress Shabnam Ghosh, the poster girl of Lollywood in the 1970s, burst into tears while revealing to the audience her story of leaving Pakistan and the film industry here.

“It was very painful for me, but I did it for my family, especially my father, who suffered from a heart attack in Bangladesh while I was in Pakistan, “said the movie star while sharing snippets from her life.

“I lived and worked for almost three decades in Pakistan. How could I forget the people who gave me so much love and respect?” Shabnum said.

Legendry actor Mustafa Qureshi also attended the session, ‘an interaction with Shabnum Ghosh’, hosted by noted dramatist Prof Dr Asghar Nadeem Syed.

Shabnam remarked how the film industry had been hit by the separation in 1971. When asked about Bangladeshi cinema, Shabnam said: “It is in the same condition as Pakistani cinema nowadays.” But she was optimistic about the rival of the Bangladeshi film industry, saying that “the younger generation is working hard for the revival.”

The actress recalled that actors were not very demanding in her time, adding that “they were no concept of staying five-star hotels. They used to stay in tents most of the time during outdoor shoots.”

Shabnam said that her husband and renowned music director Robin Ghosh, was loving, caring, and very understanding, and had never interfered with her career.

Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana, who attended as the chief guest, lauded the Old Ravians Union executive committee for holding a vibrant festival to highlight language, literature, art and culture. He believed that writers mirrored the socio and psychological dimensions of contemporary society at a highly creative level.

The festival was spread over five literary sessions including one on the traditions of theater and drama which was addressed by two legendary television actors, Irfan Khoosat and Naeem Tahir.

The festival opened with a session which paid tributes to Bano Qudisa. Poet Yasmeen Hameed, Anees Ahmed (Bano Qudsia’s son), Dr Saadat Saeed, and Dr Khalid Sinjarni told the students about the great literary works of the towering writer, her inspirational personality, and the vibrant role she played in strengthening the roots of Urdu literature.

In the third session, eminent director Usman Peerzada, actress Feryal Ali Gauhar, and filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat deliberated upon the revival of cinema in Pakistan.

Eminent broadcaster Yasmin Tahir, editor Rashid Rehman, and Naveed Shahzad shed light on the life and works of Syed Imtaiz Ali Tajj and chief justice S A Rehman.

The festival concluded with an enthralling poetry session conducted by noted poet Anwar Masood.