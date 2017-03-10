NZ vs SA Test match: Fire alarm prompts evacuation

DUNEDIN: Dunedin’s University Oval was evacuated during the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa after a fire alarm went off in the main grandstand on Friday.

Officials halted the final session on day three and emptied the ground as firemen searched the grandstand.

There was no visible sign of any smoke from the stand, although officials had trouble throughout the day with drunken spectators.

Later, the match resumed after fire services checked and cleared the grandstand