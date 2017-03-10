Nation’s women urged to take responsibility of cutting and distributing Women’s Day cake around offices

In a heartwarming display of women empowerment, the management of all the offices of the nation urged the women workforce to take a leadership role in baking, cutting and distributing the slices of the Women’s Day cake around the office.

“We could have asked the men to do the same, but the women are just somehow better at this sort of stuff,” said the nation’s CEOs, in unison. “We feel we are playing to our strengths.”

Reiterating their belief in the ability of women to perform certain tasks as well, even better than men, they said that it was not only the cutting the distributing of the cake that the women could do better than the men, but also baking the cake in the first place.

“At the moment, this is the only aspect of the professional life where we have given women a leadership role. Soon, we will be a able to assign them other critical tasks, like planning the office picnic.”

“If this isn’t a sign of our belief in female empowerment, then I don’t know what is,” said Syed Zia Rizvi, CEO of RaviTech, a software development firm. “I’m serious. I don’t know.”

“I could really use a cup of coffee right about now. The office staff is out on a run. Ms Huma, would be nice enough to make me one,” he said, to the organisation’s only engineer with a masters degree.