If I were PSG’s manager I would’ve resigned: Wenger

LONDON – Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said that he would’ve resigned if he were the manager of French football club Paris Saint Germaine.

Wenger was reacting to PSG’s 6-1 defeat against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday, where the Spanish Club became the first team to overturn a four goal deficit in a two-legged European cup tie, after three goals in the dying minutes of the game.

“That’s humiliating. If I were him I’d have left,” Wenger said while referring to PSG manager Unai Emery. “If I were the PSG manager in this moment in time, I would have resigned,” the Frenchmen repeated for emphasis during an interview with The Dependent.

Wenger’s statement comes after his own team were knocked out of the tournament following a 10-2 aggregate loss against Bayern Munich.

“When a manager whose team has just lost 5-1, both home and away, says he’d have resigned, it shows what an embarrassment the PSG result was,” he said. “Not to mention that this is the manager who has virtually repeated the same mediocre season for Arsenal, year after year, for the past 12 years, without even thinking about resigning. It was absolutely shocking.”

The Arsenal manager reiterated that club managers should know when to step down before they become a laughing stock.

Wenger also said that if he were the PSG owners he would look for an experienced French manager, with over a decade of managing a top flight English club that regularly participates in the UEFA Champions League, as Emery’s successor.