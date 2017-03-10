Endorsement of scuffle by Imran Khan is regrettable: Sanaullah  

Lahore: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah while condemning the scuffle of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf assembly member Murad Saeed with Javed Latif, Sanaullah said that PTI Chief Imran Khan’s endorsement of the incident is regrettable.

The minister said that opposition is disrespecting the people’s mandate and is escaping from issues instead of engaging in talks with them.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has announced that none of his party leaders or members will attend any public forum event where PML-N MNA Javed Latif is invited. In a tweet he said, “nor will our party members and leaders attend any public forum event where Javed Latif is invited.” He said that “in any civilised country he [Afridi] would be banned from all public forums”

Javed Latif involved in gas theft: The PTI has decided to make fake degree cases and gas theft public against MNA Javed Latif again.

PTI leader Niaz Khan Niazi told Online that the MNA belongs to Sheikhupura and involved in gas theft worth of millions of rupees in past.

PTI leader further said that complains pertaining to electricity theft in Javed Latif’s floor mill will be reviewed. Niazi alleged that Javed Latif was accused of contesting the election on fake degree obtained from the AJ University.

He said that Javed Latif used inappropriate words against MNA Murad Saeed’s family and the opposition was demanding his immunity.