Engro Elengy Terminal Limited (EETL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), In a recent development, have successfully entered into an arrangement allowing EETL to utilise its spare capacity of 200mmscfd, enabling it to handle 600mmcfd LNG at an average tolling fee of $0.479/mmbtu. In this regard, the analyst of AKD brokerage house said, “Long-term Sale Purchase Read More