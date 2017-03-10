Development schemes worth Rs 8.6bn approved

The Punjab provincial development working party (PDWP) approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 8.6 billion on Friday.

These schemes were approved in the 58th meeting of the PDWP for the current fiscal year.

The approved development schemes include: the prevention and control of blindness, vision 2020 the right to sight (2016-2019) revised devolve 3rd national program at a cost of Rs 616 million, the establishment of a regional blood centre at Faisalabad and the up-gradation of existing blood units at Mayo and Jinnah hospitals with assistance of KFW at the cost of Rs 495.836 million, establishment of model farms linked with improved supply chain and value addition at the cost of Rs 3.216 billion and the widening and improvement of Bedian Road and adjoining approach roads, Lahore (Phase-I), at a cost of Rs 4.3 billion.

Planning and Development (P&D) Provincial Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, members of the P&D board, provincial secretaries and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments were among the attendees of the meeting.