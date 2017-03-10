‘Designs of hostile agencies to be defeated’

Military admits cross-border operation against terrorists

Border fencing, refugees’ repatriation also discussed

Gen Bajwa shares details of his visits to two Arab states



Top military commanders on Thursday pledged that the designs of all hostile agencies hell bent to undo Pakistan’s gains in security and development especially the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will be defeated through whole of the nation approach.

These views were expressed by the participants of the 200th Corps Commanders’ conference held at the General Headquarters of the Pakistan Army in Rawalpindi with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the chair. The military forum reviewed geo-strategic and security environment with special focus on internal security, Pakistan-Afghanistan border situation and Indian ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LOC)/working boundary.

The army chief apprised the participants about his visits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar which remained successful in making positive progress. The forum also discussed Raddul Fasaad (RuF) operation in details. “RuF is a comprehensive across-the-board operation against terrorists and terrorism and not against any particular race, sect or group,” an official handout quoted the army chief as saying.

The forum also acknowledged participation and support by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and the Pakistan Navy in ongoing operations. This is the first time the army has officially admitted its involvement in across the border operation against terrorist groups. Recently, the Pakistan Army reportedly targeted at least four hideouts of terrorists deep into Afghanistan border.

The response from Afghan government as well as terrorists also ratified the statements of the army. The terrorists not only attacked from the Afghan soil, they also responded within Pakistan by planning attacks at several sensitive locations. However, the army in preemptive strikes effectively engaged the terrorists and killed around one and half dozen terrorists.

The corps commanders also hailed performance of the security forces including police, intelligence and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for effective response to recent terrorist incidents and security arrangements for the mega sport event at Lahore. Progress on the National Action Plan (NAP) was also discussed. “Through RuF operation, NAP implementation needs to be expedited jointly by respective stakeholders for lasting peace and stability,” the statement said.

General Bajwa informed the participants about discussion with the government authorities during the last security conference which included phased fencing of the Pak-Afghan border, repatriation of the Afghan refugees, judicial, police and educational institutions reforms including seminaries and restarting execution of death sentences to terrorists awarded by the military courts.

“Forum expressed its confidence on the performance of the military courts. However, decision for the reinstatement of these courts rests with the government,” the handout said. The commanders also discussed ‘news leak’ issue. However, no details were shared about the issue. The military also reviewed the army’s support in conducting sixth Housing and Population Census 2017.

General Bajwa said that the army shall undertake this task as a national service. “Forum reiterated resolve of the army to play its due role towards defence and security of the motherland. Sacrifices made by resilient people of Pakistan and its brave security forces shall not go waste,” the statement concluded.