CCI to get secretariat after PM’s approval

Rabbani says AJK, GB can’t be included in CCI

Pirzada calls slow response behind meeting’s delay

After the 18th constitutional amendment, the status of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) and the federal cabinet is equal that is why it is headed by the prime minister, said Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani during the discussion on the annual report of the CCI for the year 2015-16 here on Thursday.

“After 18th amendment, the role of CCI had been expanded and under an article there is binding to constitute CCI within 30 days of the formation of the government,” he said, and added that the CCI had a huge agenda of working under the federal legislative list which started from railways besides natural resources, electricity, water and power.

He said that the federal government forms agenda of CCI meetings. He said that there should be an independent secretariat of CCI to look after the setting of agenda and implementation of decisions. He also said that Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan can’t be included in CCI due to the disputed nature of the former princely state.

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada informed the Senate that summary had been moved to the prime minister for establishing the CCI secretariat. He said that the cabinet had already approved the establishment of the CCI Secretariat after moving summary in the cabinet meeting on the matter. He said that CCI was an important constitutional body and assured that suggestions of the senators would be implemented in true spirit to strengthen the role of council.

He said that due to delay in sending the agenda of CCI’s next meeting from the provinces, the CCI meeting had to delay. Despite several reminders, provinces could not proceed their agenda, which was required to discuss and preparing further routine agenda of the CCI meeting. He thanked Senator Taj Haider for presenting valuable suggestions for strengthening the role of CCI.

“Efforts were being made to implement such suggestions,” he said, and requested the Senate chairman to guide the ministry for improving the role of CCI, being an important body with regard to provinces’ rights. He also thanked the positive suggestions of the senators on annual report of the CCI which laid in the house on February 14, 2017. These suggestions would be helpful in future planning, he added.

Senators Azam Swati, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Taj Haider and Abdul Qayum also spoke on the motion on annual report of the CCI for the year 2015-16. The Senate chairman acknowledged the services of Senate Chamber Attendant Haji Muhammad Alias on completion of his 40 years services with the Senate Secretariat.