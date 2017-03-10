By ensuring security at PSL final, Punjab Police proves once again they are militant wing of PML-N: Imran Khan

Speaking at a press conference at Bani Gala, chairman of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said that by providing fool-proof security for the final match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the Punjab Police has proved yet again that they are nothing but the henchmen of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N).

“Conducting the PSL final in Lahore was clearly a political move by the Noon League,” he said, passionately. “Why did the Punjab Police, which is not the personal force of the Sharif brothers, ensure the security at this political pet project?”

“Who told them to go and meticulously prepare a security plan? Why did they ensure that despite the heightened security, the city still was not as choked as was previously expected? That is because they really thought things through and worked hard at it. This is absolutely shameless! Why should they work hard to please the ruling government?”

When asked about the role of the Rangers in the provision of security for the final, Khan said, “No, theirs is a different case. No, I won’t say that about them.”