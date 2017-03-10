Belarus’s trade delegation meets SBI chief

Karachi: Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) Chairperson Naheed Memon along with an SBI delegation called on Belarus delegation led by Belarus Minister for Industries Vitaly Vonk here on Friday.

Vitaly Vonk is also the co-chairman of Belarus-Pakistan Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, a statement said.

They discussed various aspects to strengthen relations at a regional and provincial level in industrial, trade, economics, science, technology, agriculture and other sectors.

They agreed to constitute special committees to figure out substantive points for trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

They also discussed possibilities to include traditional and non-traditional goods in trade, cooperation in the banking sector, giving access to enterprises of the two countries to tax-free zones of the each other.

They also discussed to exchange trade delegation and cooperation in agriculture, automobile and pharmaceutical sectors.

The delegations also discussed different aspects related to the interest of companies of Belarus in coal mining in Thar and agreed to extend cooperation on fast-track in this regard.