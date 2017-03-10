ASP, UC secretary arrested on corruption charges

The Punjab anti-corruption establishment (ACE), in separate raids, has arrested Toba Tek Singh Jails Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Zafar Iqbal and Rana Wahan Lodharan Union Council Secretary Shafqat Zia on corruption charges.

Gulam Murtaza, a resident of Muzafargarh, lodged a complaint to with the ACE alleging that the assistant superintendent had blackmailed him and minted Rs 80,000 from him. ACE Toba Tek Singh initiated an inquiry and the charges of blackmailing and receiving gratification against accused Zafar Iqbal proved true.

Following the inquiry report, a case was registered at the ACE police station at Toba Tek Singh and Circle Officer Ghulam Rasool along with ACE ASI Abdul Rauf arrested Zafar Iqbal after the approval of judicial action against the accused.

The ACE will seek physical remand of the accused from the local court for further interrogation.

ACE Lodhran Assistant Director Abid Waraich, on a complaint lodged by Gehny Khan, a resident of Kahorr Pakka, conducted a trap raid under the supervision of Civil Judge Abdul Qayyum and arrested Rana Wahan Lodharan Union Council Secretary Shafqat Zia red handed receiving a bribe of Rs 6,000 from the complainant for the issuance of a birth certificate. The accused was sent to jail on judicial remand after the recovery of the gratification and the registration of a case against him.